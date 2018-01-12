FILE- This Oct. 26, 2005 file photo shows author Anne Rice speaking during an interview at her home in San Diego. The author of "Interview With a Vampire," "The Vampire Lestat" and many other favorites has agreed to terms with the video book company Vook on a multimedia edition of "The Master of Rampling Gate," a vampire story published in Redbook magazine in 1984 and set in an England mansion in the 19th century. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi,File)
TV Guide’s Alexander Zalben: Anne Rice’s “Vampire Chronicles” TV series is really in the works!
FILE- This Oct. 26, 2005 file photo shows author Anne Rice speaking during an interview at her home in San Diego. The author of "Interview With a Vampire," "The Vampire Lestat" and many other favorites has agreed to terms with the video book company Vook on a multimedia edition of "The Master of Rampling Gate," a vampire story published in Redbook magazine in 1984 and set in an England mansion in the 19th century. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi,File)
Bill and Wendy are joined on the phone by TV Guide’s Managing Editor, Alexander Zalben! They talk about David Letterman return to television with his new Netflix series, Amazon’s new “Electric Dreams” series, Gillian Anderson leaving the “X-Files” (again), Bryan Fuller joins Anne Rice for the Vampire Chronicles TV show, and much more.
You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and on Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.