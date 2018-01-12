× TV Guide’s Alexander Zalben: Anne Rice’s “Vampire Chronicles” TV series is really in the works!

Bill and Wendy are joined on the phone by TV Guide’s Managing Editor, Alexander Zalben! They talk about David Letterman return to television with his new Netflix series, Amazon’s new “Electric Dreams” series, Gillian Anderson leaving the “X-Files” (again), Bryan Fuller joins Anne Rice for the Vampire Chronicles TV show, and much more.

