× The Opening Bell 1/12/18: Architects Are Trying To Make Airports Fun!

There are already very high expectations for 2018 financially, and Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) is ready to pick apart the pieces. Steve and Paul touched on the inflation chatter, tepid bond market, and the hot topic of the year: taxes. Brian Sumers (Airline Business Reporter at Skift) then joined Steve to talk about how airports could be changing the way travelers look at them in the future. Brian detailed the plan that many architects are hoping to provide more attractions at airports to provide more of an enjoyable experience for flyers.