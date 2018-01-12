× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 01.12.18: Hope for Haiti, Sam’s Club, Bright Side of Life

The president reportedly referred to Haiti, El Salvador and African countries as “s***hole” countries. John addresses that today with Steve Bertrand, though he hoped to have some of Senator Dick Durbin’s time on the show. Then, Hope for Haiti CEO Skyler Badenoch responds to the president’s reported remark and describes the country of Haiti and its inhabitants. Forbes Contributing Retail Writer Barbara Thau joins the show to discuss the closing of 63 Sam’s Club locations. And, finally, John asks you what’s making you smile this Friday afternoon.