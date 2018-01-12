Haitian police lower the national flag in front of the damaged presidential palace on the first anniversary of the magnitude-7.0 earthquake, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday Jan. 12, 2011. A minute of silence was observed while the flag was lowered to mark the one-year anniversary that devastated the capital and is estimated to have killed more than 230,000 people and left millions homeless. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Hope for Haiti CEO: “The Haiti we know…is resilient”
Hope for Haiti CEO Skyler Badenoch details the state of Haiti to John, including its GDP and its cultural wealth. John invites him to tell you about how you can help Haiti improve after it was reported that President Trump categorized it, along with other countries, as a “s***hole”.