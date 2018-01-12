× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 144: Analyzing Nagy’s Coaching Hires

Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns discuss the latest Bears news including the press conference with new head coach, Matt Nagy, as well as the coaching staff hires that have been made. They also talk about the likelihood of Vic Fangio staying as defensive coordinator and who the best candidates would be if he doesn’t return. The guys go over the pronunciation chart for “Nagy”, and listen to a fresh batch a voicemails and the grand finale of “What Does The Fox Say?”. Listen Below!

