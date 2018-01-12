× Bill and Wendy Full Show 1.12.18: Bill is back!

They’re back together again. Yes, Bill and Wendy are back in the studio again and they couldn’t be happier! On today’s show, Bill and Wendy talked about Bill’s vacation to Puerto Vallarta, the passing of Jerry Van Dyke and WGN Radio legend Milt Rosenberg, Trump’s “sh**hole” countries remark, David Letterman series on Netflix, the Olympic Trials, and much more.

