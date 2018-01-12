× Age is No Barrier for local Speedskater Theron Sands

Last week Theron Sands, a 53-year-old accountant from Champaign, competed in the men’s 10,000 meters at the U.S. Olympic long-track speedskating trials in a time of 14 minutes 35.37 seconds. Can you believe that? Although Sands didn’t win the gold, he walked away with a silver medal the national competition in Milwaukee. He joined Bill and Wendy over the phone this morning to talk about his recent win, his intense training schedule, as well as his upcoming race on Saturday.



To donate to Sands Go Fund Me page, you can visit this link.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and on Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.