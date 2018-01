× Wintrust Business Lunch 1/11/18: Geiger Wealth Mgmt, CES 2018, & Buying vs Renting Homes

The housing market is at the top of mind in this new year, so RENTCafé provided Steve with an update about the renting situation in the US, Bill Geiger reminded lisenters that retirement is still a priority for young and seasoned adults alike, Ian Sherr provided updates LIVE from CES 2018 and Ilyce Glink looked at the other side of the housing market and how more millenials could be buying homes this year.