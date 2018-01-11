× ‘We’ve lost one of a kind’ – Steve and Johnnie remember Milt Rosenberg

One of the most amazing “perks” of our time spent at WGN radio is that we’ve had the luxury (and pressure!) of working with an incredible cast of genuine broadcast legends. Wednesday morning we got the sad news that one of those legends, our friend, Milt Rosenberg, passed away.

Milt Rosenberg was “Old School” in the best of ways. Many of them ways you probably never knew about because they didn’t happen behind a microphone. We were reminded of that Wednesday while entering Northwestern Memorial hospital for a regularly scheduled visit with Steve’s hepatologist.

Read the rest of this tribute at Steve and Johnnie’s blog.