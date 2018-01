× Wendy and Judy Full Show 1.11.18

Today’s guests include David Hochberg and Uncle Dean Richards! Wendy and Judy (filling in for Bill Leff) talk about the ups and downs of life, a 27-year-old woman’s heartbreaking life advice letter, Chrissy Teigen’s infamous slide pic, credit enhancement, movies you need to see, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and on Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.