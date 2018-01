× Wendy and Judy Bonus Hour 1.11.18

On today’s bonus hour, Wendy and Judy Pielach (in for Bill Leff) talk about smart ways to clean clutter, how to donate used clothes and items responsibility, medical marijuana, super bowl parties, and much more!

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and on Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.