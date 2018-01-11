× The Opening Bell 1/11/18: How Much Does The Flu Cost Americans Each Year?

This Thought Leader Thursday looked towards the biggest changes for the banking industry as Rod Murray (Chicago Market President at Associated Bank) sat down with Steve Grzanich and considered the disruptors to enter the industry. Steve then welcomes Kari Paul (Reporter at MarketWatch.com) to breakdown the numbers behind the annual flu season, and how this year it could cost American’s 10.4 billion dollars in medical expenses.