The Mincing Rascals 01.11.18: DACA vs. Wall, ICE raids 7-Eleven, Oprah for President, unemployment, Rauner vs. Pritzker
The Mincing Rascals are John Williams and Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio, and Eric Zorn, Kristen McQueary and Scott Stantis of Chicago Tribune. The Rascals wonder how authentic the behaviors were, displayed by actors involved in the immigration meeting Tuesday. They decide whether or not they themselves would rather build a wall instead of save Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). They discuss appropriate timing and place for ICE to raid in suspicion. They debate on the significance of Oprah’s words at the Golden Globes. The Rascals then question the weight of the falling unemployment rate after learning of manufacturing jobs that are moving out. And, they judge what they hear in Governor Rauner’s ad, targeting Gubernatorial Candidate J.B. Pritzker, and the qualifications of other candidates.
Steve recommends “The Last Post” on Amazon, a 1960s representation of today.
Kristen advises of some truth in Former Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s regarding Trump inauguration viewership.
Eric recommends “Why Do We Need To Sleep,” an article by Veronoique Greenwood.
Scott recommends Eric’s “My 14-point plan to be a good old man” and Kristen’s “Hello, exodus deniers: No, it isn’t Illinois’ weather”.
John recommends White American Youth: My Descent into America’s Most Violent Hate Movement–and How I Got Out by Christian Picciolini.