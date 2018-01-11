The Mincing Rascals 01.11.18: DACA vs. Wall, ICE raids 7-Eleven, Oprah for President, unemployment, Rauner vs. Pritzker

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams and Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio, and Eric Zorn, Kristen McQueary and Scott Stantis of Chicago Tribune. The Rascals wonder how authentic the behaviors were, displayed by actors involved in the immigration meeting Tuesday. They decide whether or not they themselves would rather build a wall instead of save Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). They discuss appropriate timing and place for ICE to raid in suspicion. They debate on the significance of Oprah’s words at the Golden Globes. The Rascals then question the weight of the falling unemployment rate after learning of manufacturing jobs that are moving out. And, they judge what they hear in Governor Rauner’s ad, targeting Gubernatorial Candidate J.B. Pritzker, and the qualifications of other candidates.