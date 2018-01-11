× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 01.11.18: 7/11 raided by ICE, President Trump thinks he knows his mandates, “It’s All Relative”

President Trump issued a tweet, reading “‘House votes on controversial FISA ACT today.’ This is the act that may have been used, with the help of the discredited and phony Dossier, to so badly surveil and abuse the Trump Campaign by the previous administration and others?'” He later discreetly corrected that statement. Andy Field of ABC News clarifies the FISA Act, which is unrelated to Trump’s tweet. John then talks to A.J. Jacobs, who writes It’s All Relative: Adventures Up and Down the World’s Family Tree. He explains what brought him to want to prove that we are all family.