The Download's salute to the legendary Milt Rosenberg

The great Milt Rosenberg passed away on Tuesday at the age of 92, and tonight, we pay tribute to his life and legacy with recollections and interviews with friends, former colleagues and producers including Joseph Morris, Bruce DuMont, Charles Lipson, Lorna Gladstone and Chris Robling. We also share some classic audio archives (including interviews with Barack Obama, Mike Royko and Harold Washington) and, of course, your thoughts and memories of the legendary broadcaster.

