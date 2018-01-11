× Paul Lisnek’s – “Behind the Curtain”: A Cast of Thousands….All in the Person of Legendary Impersonator Rich Little

This week brings you a special “Behind the Curtain,” as Paul talks one-on-one with legendary impersonator Rich Little. The man of a thousand voices, Rich tells many stories about some of the greatest celebrities of our times. Those include George Burns, Jack Benny, Johnny Carson, Dean Martin and more. In more than a biography, Rich shares his life through the stories – that means the good, the bad and the ugly. He tells Paul his view on politics as performed on stage, along with a bit about his personal politics. Paul is also joined by young Chicago based rising impersonator Ryan Goldsher, who asks his career idol some questions about how the magic gets created.