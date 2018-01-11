× Mazurka Wojciechowska talks Slavic music in America and discovering the accordion: “At first, I thought it was a nerdy instrument…”

Dave Hoekstra welcomes accordionist and Slavic folk music expert Mazurka Wojciechowska, who provides some live tunes and talks about her January 26 show at the Old Town School of Folk Music celebrating the music and dance of the European Union. She also discusses finding music at an early age and being one of the first girls accepted into Lane Tech’s music program, learning the accordion later on in life and using that to broaden her appeal in folk circles, moonlighting as Kiss Kiss Cabaret’s bawdy Velma Claptrap, and more.