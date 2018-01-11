× It’s a Packed Show! Sketchfest, The ’85 Bears Doc, Aberlour Whiskey, The Soul Summit Retrospective, Dr. Lars Dingman and Live Music! | Full Show (Jan 10th)

Tonight on Pretty Late! (Jan 10th) It’s a Full Show! We have music throughout the night from artists, Rachel Drew and Gerald Dowd — Then, to promote Chicago’s upcoming Sketchfest we have comedians, Mollie Rehner and Katie Nelson. Then, WGN’s legal expert, Rich Lenkov joins us to discuss the most recent legal topics as well as the upcoming ’85 Bears Documentary he’s putting out, ” ’85 The Greatest Team in Football History” which is being released nationwide on January 29th. Then, Aberlour Whiskey’s “national representative” Mark Williams joins us to give Patti a whiskey class live on air! Following this, The Soul Summit Retrospective is happening in Chicago so artist, Scott Williams and Gallery owner, Zissou join Patti to discuss the upcoming art show happening on Saturday, January 13th. And finally, Dr. Lars Dingman “The Itunes Psychic” shares his readings with listeners!

