× How Culture Studio is disrupting the printing businesss

It’s Tuesday night so that means we have another episode of “The Download on Chicago Business” sponsored by Signature Bank. Tonight, Justin speaks with Rich Santo, founder and CEO of Culture Studio about the business of printmaking. Rich talks about how he started the business, what they have done to expand their company, when they realized the business had the potential to take off, the challenges dealing with significant business growth and how they separate themselves from the competition.

