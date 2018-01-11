× Get big game ready with Judy Pielach at Goodwill in Willowbrook – January 27

Join “Good Buy Girl” Judy Pielach at the Goodwill Store and Donation Center in Willowbrook on Saturday, January 27 from 2pm to 4pm.

Get set for the super bowl of savings at Goodwill! With the big game fast approaching, Judy will demonstrate how Goodwill can help set the perfect game day table – and one lucky customer will win the complete table setting! Judy will also share decorating ideas and easy recipes that can be served during the game.

Attendees will also be able to register for a chance to win Chicago Blackhawks tickets, Chicago Bears tickets, Northwestern Wildcats tickets and a $25 Goodwill gift card every half hour!

Goodwill is located at 6300 Kingery Highway in Willowbrook.