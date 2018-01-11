× Dean Richards: The brewing James Franco controversy continues…

Wendy and Judy Pielach (in for Bill Leff) are joined by their pal, the great Dean Richards! They talk about Bon Jovi coming to Chicago, Chef Boyardee, the controversy surrounding the James Franco allegations, and much more. Dean also shares his reviews on “Paddington 2”, “The Commuter”, and “Wait For The Laugh”.

