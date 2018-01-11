× David Hayes: New Music, Nashville and The Burrito House at Addison & Lincoln

David Hayes debuts two new songs, talks about the fun he had in Nashville and explains the important role the room above The Burrito House at Addison and Lincoln played in his music in this conversation with Nick Digilio.

David will be performing on January 24th at Subterranean. For more information and tickets, click here.

