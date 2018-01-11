US President Donald Trump speaks about North Korea at a meeting with administration officials on the opioid addiction crisis at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on August 8, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / NICHOLAS KAMM (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
ABC News Washington: The president doesn’t understand the “controversial FISA act” on foreign surveillance
US President Donald Trump speaks about North Korea at a meeting with administration officials on the opioid addiction crisis at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on August 8, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / NICHOLAS KAMM (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
ABC News Washington Correspondent Andy Field clarifies the mandate President Trump ordered on unmasking, which he himself doesn’t seem to understand. It’s concerns the following of the conversations between foreign powers.