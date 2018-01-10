× Wintrust Business Lunch 1/10/17: American Airlines Uniform Update, A $58.5M Home, & 1871

Steve kicked off the show with Lewis Lazare and provided an update on the long standing story about American Airlines finally settling on a uniform maker for employees, David McCabe is keeping his eyes on the growing tech addiction in America, Frank Sennett detailed Dennis Rodkin’s reporting on Chicago’s most expensive home sale in history, and Jeanne Reidy is helping the food industry diversify with the force of 1871.