Wendy and Harry Full Show 1.10.18

While the cat is away, the mice will play. Wendy and Harry Teinowitz (filling in for Bill Leff) take the reins on this wild Wednesday ride. Wendy and Harry talk about the loss and sudden passing of Milt Rosenberg, Wendy talks about her post knee replacement recovery, long distance touch lamps, the Jean Banchet Awards, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and on Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.