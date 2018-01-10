× Wendy and Harry Bonus Hour 1.10.18

Get down with the bonus hour! On today’s show, Wendy and Harry Teinowitz (in for Bill Leff) talk about movies you should watch before the SAG awards, James Franco’s appearance on Colbert, President Trump forgetting the words to the National Anthem, favorite girl scout cookies, the Winter Olympics, and much more. WGN News Anchor Ryan Burrow also jumps in on the fun!

