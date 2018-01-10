× TRADE: Panik to Arizona, Duclair to Blackhawks

by Scott King

@ScottKingMedia

Less than two hours before Chicago’s Wednesday night contest vs. the Minnesota Wild it was announced the team traded forward Richard Panik to the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for forward Anthony Duclair.

Panik, 26, tallied 16 points with the Hawks this season and has regularly been a healthy scratch of late. Duclair, a 22-year-old winger, has 15 points in 33 games this season with the Coyotes.

Additionally, forward Laurent Dauphin is returning to Arizona and Adam Clendening to Chicago in the trade.

Clendening will report to the Rockford IceHogs. The defenseman was drafted by Chicago in the second round (36th overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft.

Dauphin registered 14 points in 33 games with the IceHogs this year.

