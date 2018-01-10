× This high-tech lamp might be the best long distance relationship gift ever: The Long Distance Touch Lamp

Wendy and Harry Teinowitz (in for Bill Leff) are joined over the phone by Vanessa Whalen, co-creator of the Long Distance Touch Lamp.

Designed by Vanessa and her husband John Harrison, the Long Distance Touch Lamp allows long-distance friends, family, and lovers to connect through a physical element – a lamp. With a simple touch of your hand, the lamp emits the same ambient glow, no matter where it is and who is on the other end: Parent or grandparent, niece or nephew, or long-distance significant other. Each person sets up their lamp via Wi-Fi, then reaches out and touches the lamp whenever they want to let their loved one know they’re thinking of them.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and on Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.

This high-tech lamp might be the best long distance relationship gift ever: The Long Distance Touch Lamp