× The Opening Bell 1/10/18: The 2018 CareerBuilder Jobs Forecast

The health retail industry is constantly on the up, as consumers are more aware of food/product sources than ever. Steve chatted about some of the expected trends of 2018 with Molly Hjelm (VP of Marketing at SPINS) to break down what will be impacting stores this year. CareerBuilder then joined the program to look forward to the hiring push for the new year from Ladan Nikravan Hayes (Writer and Corporate Communications Manager at CareerBuilder.com).