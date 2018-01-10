× Margaret Hicks’ Three Month Adventure in India

You know those lists you see about the ’20 Must Visit Places’ in a certain city or ‘The 5 Activities You Have to Try if You’re Going to…” Well Margaret Hicks, co-founder of Lost and Found Travel and leader of Chicago Elevated Tours, talks about her experience completing a ’50 Things To Do in Jaipur, India’ list in this conversation with Nick Digilio!

Plus details about her Pedway Tour and Winter Badass Tour!

