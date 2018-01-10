× Influential Books You’ve Always Wanted To Read But Never Did, Laser Comedy Show, and New Years Tech with Steve Van Dinter | Full Show (Jan 9th)

Tonight on Pretty Late! (Jan 9th) Patti chats with comedian, Curtis Shaw Flagg about the great organization “Open Books” which promotes literacy throughout Chicago. This blossoms into a conversation about influential books you’ve always wanted to read but never did. Then, actor/performer, Chris Fair (Laser Comedy Show) joins Patti to discuss his exciting laser show and where he’ll be performing. And finally, our resident tech expert, Steve Van Dinter discusses the latest in technology! Did someone say mega-google home? Tune in and enjoy!

