Illinois med students are building a movement to innovate medicine

No field is free from tech and innovation. Med students at the University of Illinois sensed a need to train students to understand more about the business world. Susan Doh and Mauricio Borda attend UIC and are planning the upcoming Future in Medicine Summit. Listen and learn how more relationships between the medical and business worlds can be forged.

