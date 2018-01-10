× Dane Neal: The Jean Banchet Awards

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by their food-loving pal, and WGN Radio’s very own Dane Neal! With him, he brought Sarah Evans, the Development Director of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation-Chicago. They talk about the symptoms and causes of cystic fibrosis, how you can donate to the foundation, and much more. They also talk about the Jean Banchet Awards for Culinary Excellence, which is the only Chicago-based awards ceremony that recognizes culinary originality and talent throughout the region.

