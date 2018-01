× Can trading go full crypto?

CFX Markets Managing Director and Co-founder Jordan Fishfeld is changing the way your company raises funds. Too many companies rush into getting funding, Fishfeld recommends companies “back in” instead. CFX takes part in trading of liquid assets. This was once a risky game that has now garnered more trust. How? Well, listen in!

