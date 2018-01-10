× Business owners need a learning mindset. Open your notebook.

VentureSCALE Co-founders Jeff Rosset and Matthew Green is on a mission to help early tech companies build sales and revenue models who have completed seed funding. These a skills necessary for any VP of sales. The problem is that many early companies can’t afford to hire someone for this role. So VentureSCALE teaches small companies how to do it themselves with a 90-day accelerator program. And the early signs point towards a happy future in this venture.

