Wintrust Business Lunch 1/9/2018: GDP for 2018, CES Check-in, The Importance Of Having a Male and Female Balance In The Workplace, & 2018 Interest Rate Hike Forecast

Jon Najarian, Contributor at CNBC, talked to Steve about Jamie Dimon’s recent comments on the GDP for 2018, Bitcoin, and more; Mark Saltzman checked in LIVE from CES and shared some of the great products that are on display and what changes to expect with smart TVs, smart home gadgets, and more; Suzanne Muchin joined Steve to point out the importance of having women and men in conversations as equals and the messages that were sent from the Golden Globe attendees wearing all black; Greg McBride, Chief Financial Analyst at Bankrate.com, described the likelihood of major Interest Rate Hikes this year.