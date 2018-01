× Wendy and Judy Show 1.9.18

The girls are in. Yes, Wendy and our favorite Goodbuy Girl, Judy Piealch fills in for Bill Leff. Wendy and Judy talk about things you should get rid of, how to organize your life, CES 2018, cookies, food addiction, and much more!

