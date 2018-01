× Top Five@5 (1/8/18): Gary Oldman remembers an odd run-in Harvey Weinstein, Oprah 2020, and more…

Top Five@5 for Monday, January 8th, 2018:

Sen. Lindsey Graham is running out of ways to describe President Trump, Michael Wolff isn’t worried about factual errors in his new book, Gary Oldman recounts a time when he met Harvey Weinstein, Sen. Orrin Hatch is interested in hearing more about an Oprah candidacy, and Jimmy Kimmel looks at ‘Oprah for President.’

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3449488/3449488_2018-01-08-194928.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

