× The Opening Bell 1/09/18: Consumer Electronic Show & IL Is Attempting To Regulate Bitcoin

Today marks the beginning of the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) held in Las Vegas. Jennifer Jolly (Founder of Techish.com and consumer tech journalist for USA Today and New York Times) shares what to expect from CES this year including more Google and Apple integration throughout tech, how smart TVs are improving and evolving, and much more.

As Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies continue to gain exposure, IL has begun to look deeper into what exactly is behind Bitcoin. The creation of a new subcommittee on cryptocurrencies has recently been announced by State Rep. Jaime Andrade, Chairman of the Illinois House Cybersecurity. Steve Grzanich spoke with Jamie to learn about the advantages of having the subcommittee and what their primary goals and tasks are moving forward.