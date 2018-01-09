× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 01.09.18: Jeff Sessions and marijuana, Oprah for president, Elgin homeless shelter, new Bears head coach

John seeks to learn the Illinois stance on Jeff Sessions’ efforts against legalizing marijuana. He turns to Marijuana Policy Project Senior Legislative Counsel Chris Lindsey for his thoughts. Then, John reads the various editorial perspectives on the prospect of Oprah’s presidential campaign in 2020. Greg Schiller responds to the local government order to shut down his homeless shelter, which he calls a “slumber party” with friends. And, finally, Adam Hoge fills us in on the atmosphere of the press conference that introduced the new Chicago Bears head coach, Matt Nagy.