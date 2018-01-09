× The Golden Globes and a Possible Oprah Presidency? Melissa Duprey, Paul Farahvar and Noyane Hits Chicago! | Full Show (Jan 9th)

Tonight on Pretty Late! (Jan 8th) Melissa Duprey and Paul Farahvar ride side car as they tackle topics surrounding, The Golden Globes and a Possible Oprah Presidency. Then, Noyane is rocking Chicago a brand new pop-up bar happening Jan 12th over at The Conrad Chicago. Chef James Litelmann and Chef Tommy Hines join Patti to discuss their sensational new menu and cocktails which will be delighting Chicago on the 12th!

Love the show? We want to hear from you!! Message us at: FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Mike Heidemann for guest info and inquires: TWITTER