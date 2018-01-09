× #TechTuesday with CNET News Executive Editor, Ian Sherr: Live from CES 2018

It’s Tech Tuesday! This week, Wendy and Judy Pielach (in for Bill Leff) are joined by CNET News Executive Editor, Ian Sherr. They talk about all the cool and wild gadgets that are being unveiled at CES 2018. Right now, Ian says that smart assistants are dominating the show. They also talk about a product called Modius, a headband to help you lose weight, how to get your iPhone’s battery replaced, and much more.

