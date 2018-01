× Steve Cochran Full Show 01.09.18: Where do you think the food come from?

It’s Tuesday and we are giving away a trip to Las Vegas so if you are the biggest Blackhawks fan make sure you enter HERE. Fresh off of vacation, Mayor Emanuel, stopped by the studio for the first time in 2018 and it was always a pleasure. Adam Hoge checked in on the Bears new head coach, Matt Nagy. We had a lightening round of Dean Richards’ entertainment news.