× Seabrook a healthy scratch for tonight’s game

by Scott King

@ScottKingMedia

Brent Seabrook will be a healthy scratch for tonight’s game in Ottawa vs. the Senators. The roster move, first reported by the Chicago Sun Times’ Mark Lazerus, could be an unfortunate sign of the times for Blackhawks fans.

Seabrook, a three-time Stanley Cup champion and currently an alternate captain, has been an invaluable member to the squad and their many long playoff runs over the years. It’s hard to deny that the defenseman has lost a step with Joel Quenneville noticeably limiting his minutes on the ice throughout the season.

“I’ve just got to be better,” Seabrook told the Sun Times following Tuesday’s morning skate in Ottawa.

“I want to get back to being more consistent,” Seabrook said. “I think I’ve had good stretches and bad stretches.”

The 2010 Olympic gold medalist is expected back in the lineup soon.

