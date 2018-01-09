× Roe Conn Full Show (1/7/18): Rules on saying “Happy New Year,” AB Stoddard on the “stable genius tweet-storm,” and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Monday, January 8th, 2017:

WGN-TV’s Tom Skilling looks for warmer weather this week, Real Clear Politics’ associate editor AB Stoddard breaks down President Trump’s “stable genius tweet-storm,” Rep. Adam Kinzinger lays out the issues Congress needs to deal with to avert a government shutdown, Richard Roeper talks about the connection between Golden Globes wins and the Oscars, the Top Five@5 features Gary Oldman analyze the first time he met with Harvey Weinstein, retired 4-Star Air Force General Merrill McPeak worries the US may need to use force in North Korea, Dr. Dan Lustig trys to qualm the worries of suburban residents who worry the substance abuse health center Lustig wants to open in Wheaton will negatively impact the town, and WGN’s Bears Insider Adam Hoge has the latest on the Matt Nagy era.

