× Hoge and Jahns Bonus Interview: Brian Urlacher

It’s a special short edition of “Hoge & Jahns” as Hall of Fame Finalist Brian Urlacher joins the podcast to discuss the Bears hiring Matt Nagy and a lot more. Urlacher talks about what it was like defending Andy Reid’s West Coast offense and how Mitch Trubisky will fit in. He also reminisces on his Bears career, including how much longer he could have played had Lovie Smith not been fired. Listen to the bonus interview below!