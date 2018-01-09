× Gubernatorial candidate Daniel Biss, can the 25th Amendment bump Trump?, “Fire & Fury”, “Time’s Up” and much more

Illinois State Senator Daniel Biss discusses his run for Illinois governor.

Michigan State University College of Law Professor Brian Kalt discusses the likelihood of the 25th Amendment removing Trump from office.

Chicago Tonight’s Amanda Vinicky discusses important, and not so important, new Illinois laws.

University of San Diego School of Law Professor Orly Lobel discusses her new book “You Don’t Own Me: How Mattel v. MGA Entertainment Exposed Barbie’s Dark Side”.

And in the first Legal Grab Bag of 2018, Tina and Rich discuss breaking legal news including “Fire and Fury”, the legal heavyweights behind the “Time’s Up” movement, another coach caught up in a sexual harassment scandal and much more.