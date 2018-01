× Compliments The Opposite Sex Will Find Irresistible…or Not

Nick Digilio and Esmeralda Leon take turns reading from these lists of 20 Compliments Men Find Irresistible and 20 Compliments Women Find Irresistible seeing if they agree.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)