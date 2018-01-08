× Wintrust Business Lunch 1/8/18: Impossible Foods, Increase In Meat Consumption, & Social Media Sites Are Being Held To A Higher Standard in Germany

Jim Dallke and Katherin Davis from Chicago Inno joined Steve to talk about a meatless company, Impossible Foods, and their latest item that is available in Chicago; Maria LaMagna shared interesting numbers about how much meat could be consumed this year and what that means when looking at our physical and financial health; Steve also spoke with Randi Shaffer about a new Act in Germany that forces social media sites to seriously monitor and properly handle users that may post anything offensive/inappropriate.