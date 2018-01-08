× WGN Radio Theatre #247: Gunsmoke, My Friend Irma & The New Adv. Of Nero Wolfe

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on January 7, 2018. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Gunsmoke: Hinka-Do.” Guest Starring: William Conrad; (10-10-52). Next we have: “My Friend Irma: Irma Loses Her Bosses Glasses.” (10-18-48). For our final episode of the night we have: “The New Adv. Of Nero Wolfe: The Lost Heir.” Guest Starring: Sidney Greenstreet; (04-20-51)

