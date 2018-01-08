WGN Radio Theatre #247: Gunsmoke, My Friend Irma & The New Adv. Of Nero Wolfe

(L-R) Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on January 7, 2018. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Gunsmoke: Hinka-Do.” Guest Starring: William Conrad; (10-10-52).  Next we have: “My Friend Irma: Irma Loses Her Bosses Glasses.” (10-18-48). For our final episode of the night we have: “The New Adv. Of Nero Wolfe: The Lost Heir.” Guest Starring: Sidney Greenstreet; (04-20-51)

